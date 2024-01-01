Developing Agile Talent Roundtable
Join this virtual roundtable of business leaders to discuss trends in developing agile talent with Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda. We’ll discuss topics like:
- Reskilling internal talent to fill roles given reduced hiring budgets
- Retaining in-demand talent in a competitive landscape
- Developing leaders to lead & retain hybrid/remote teams
- Demonstrating results from learning and training program investments
Space is limited and by invite only.
Event Details:
Format: Live
Duration: 60 minutes
Date & Time: Thursday, 21st September 2023 at 10:00am SGT
Speaker
Jeff Maggioncalda
CEO of Coursera