Developing Agile Talent Roundtable

Join this virtual roundtable of business leaders to discuss trends in developing agile talent with Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda. We’ll discuss topics like:

  • Reskilling internal talent to fill roles given reduced hiring budgets
  • Retaining in-demand talent in a competitive landscape
  • Developing leaders to lead & retain hybrid/remote teams
  • Demonstrating results from learning and training program investments

Space is limited and by invite only.

Event Details:

Format: Live

Duration: 60 minutes

Date & Time: Thursday, 21st September 2023 at 10:00am SGT

Speaker

Jeff Maggioncalda

CEO of Coursera

