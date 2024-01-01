Roundtable
Transforming Talent in the Age of Generative AI: An Executive Roundtable
Join Coursera’s CEO Jeff Maggioncalda and top learning, HR, and technology leaders for an exclusive roundtable on the AI revolution. We'll engage in a comprehensive discussion on transforming talent in the age of AI, the race to build mission-critical skills, and its implications on business. The session will explore critical questions, such as:
- How are emerging technologies, specifically generative AI, transforming the business landscape and reshaping skills requirements?
- How can we develop talent agility and mission-critical skills while reskilling our workforce to thrive amidst unprecedented technological change?
- How can we maximize training impact and boost productivity using AI without increasing our resource count?
This event is by invite only, and spots are limited. Secure your spot now.
Event Details:
Format: Live
Duration: 60 minutes
Date & Time: March 27, 2pm GMT / 3pm CET
Speaker
Jeff Maggioncalda
CEO of Coursera