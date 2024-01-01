Developing Agile Talent Roundtable
Coursera is hosting an exclusive virtual roundtable of leaders like yourself to discuss challenges and opportunities around attracting, developing, and retaining a workforce for the new economy along with our CEO Jeff Maggioncalda. This is a chance for you to connect with your peers who are innovating in their fields, discuss pressing issues and ways to overcome them, and learn from each other. We’ll discuss topics like:
- Reskilling internal talent to fill roles given reduced hiring budgets
- Retaining in-demand talent in a competitive landscape
- Developing leaders to lead & retain hybrid/remote teams
- Demonstrating results from learning and training program investments
Space is limited and by invite only.