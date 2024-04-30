Event
Coursera Women Leadership Summit: Middle East 2024
Women in Leadership: Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges
join us at the first edition of the Coursera Women Leadership Summit 2024 scheduled to take place on April 30, 2024 at Ritz Carlton Jeddah, Saudi.
The inaugural Coursera Women’s Leadership Summit is an annual gathering and celebration of female empowerment, ambition, and success. This regional summit will bring together professionals from various industries, including technology, telecommunications, learning, education, and more, to showcase inspirational journeys and impact, promote knowledge exchange, and build and strengthen networks. The summit serves as a platform to foster dialogue, share insights, debate challenges, and inspire action to support women’s empowerment and leadership development opportunities across the region. We will be welcoming esteemed regional and international speakers, including Barbara Oakley, PhD, PE, a Professor of Engineering at Oakland University, and Coursera's inaugural "Innovation Instructor."
Summit Objectives:
- Inspiration and Motivation: Showcase inspirational stories and achievements of women who have excelled in leadership roles and whose work is contributing significantly to their organizations and communities
- Knowledge Exchange: Facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experiences among successful female leaders across a variety of sectors, both local and global.
- Networking Opportunities: Create a vibrant networking environment where aspiring female leaders can connect with established professionals and mentors.
Our ultimate goal is to shape a more equitable future for all residents and citizens of the MEA region.
Your presence would greatly enrich the event.
Esteemed Speakers:
- Barbara Oakley - PhD, PE, a Professor of Engineering at Oakland University, and Coursera's inaugural "Innovation Instructor.
- Dr. Marni Baker Stein - Chief Content Officer, Coursera
- Dr. Yusra Mouzughi - Provost - University of Birmingham Dubai
- Ms. Safa Al Rashed - Assistant Deputy Minister of MCIT
- Ms. Hayfa Abuzabibah - Chief Omnipreneurship Officer, People & Culture - Al Dabbagh Group
- Dr. Haifa Jamal Al-Lail - President - Effat University