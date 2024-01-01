Coursera for Business
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
For Teams
Compare Plans
Contact Sales

Webcast

The Top Job Skills for 2023: A Discussion with Learning Leaders

Explore the fastest-growing skills shaping organizations today

Watch this on-demand webinar to hear from a panel of learning and development thought leaders about the fastest-growing skills shaping businesses, educational institutions, and governments. Discover which in-demand skills you can prioritize to attract and retain talent and build a competitive workforce.

Featured Speakers:

Daniela Proust

SVP, Head of Global Learning and Growth at Siemens

Katie Dawson

AVP, Academic Innovation & Learning at University of Louisiana System

Loading...