Coursera Day Germany: The Future of Learning and Work
Join us at Coursera Day Frankfurt a.M., an exclusive event for learning, education, and workforce leaders like you. Connect with top business thought-leaders to tackle today’s most pressing educational and skill training challenges.
- Discover cutting-edge innovations shaping the future of learning and work.
- Forge powerful connections and collaborate with peers and Coursera’s executive team.
- Gain actionable insights to drive growth, innovation, and opportunity in your organization.
Come ready to hear new ideas, share challenges, and network with your peers. Express your interest by filling out the form and we will confirm your participation.
Date: Thursday, June 01, 2023
Heure: 12:00 – 16:00
Lieu: Place to be Westend Tower, Grüneburgweg 58-62, 60322 Frankfurt am Main
Agenda
12:00 – 13:00 Networking & Lunch
13:00 – 13:15 Official Welcome | Lukas Lewandowski, Regional Director DACH & Eastern Europe
13:15 – 13:45 Keynote “The Future of Learning and Work” | Hadi Moussa, General Manager EMEA
13:45 – 14:30 Panel Discussion “Digital Upskilling: Navigating Rapid Change to Stay Ahead”
14:30 – 14:45 Coffee Break
14:45 – 15:30 Product & Innovation Update
15:30 – 16:00 Closing Remarks & Networking
Note: This is an invite-only event and the organizers reserve the right to confirm your registration upon receiving your interest to participate.