Coursera Day Germany: The Future of Learning and Work

Join us at Coursera Day Frankfurt a.M., an exclusive event for learning, education, and workforce leaders like you. Connect with top business thought-leaders to tackle today’s most pressing educational and skill training challenges.

  • Discover cutting-edge innovations shaping the future of learning and work.
  • Forge powerful connections and collaborate with peers and Coursera’s executive team.
  • Gain actionable insights to drive growth, innovation, and opportunity in your organization.

Come ready to hear new ideas, share challenges, and network with your peers. Express your interest by filling out the form and we will confirm your participation.

Date: Thursday, June 01, 2023

Heure: 12:00 – 16:00

Lieu: Place to be Westend Tower, Grüneburgweg 58-62, 60322 Frankfurt am Main

Agenda

12:00 – 13:00 Networking & Lunch

13:00 – 13:15 Official Welcome | Lukas Lewandowski, Regional Director DACH & Eastern Europe

13:15 – 13:45 Keynote “The Future of Learning and Work” | Hadi Moussa, General Manager EMEA

13:45 – 14:30 Panel Discussion “Digital Upskilling: Navigating Rapid Change to Stay Ahead”

14:30 – 14:45 Coffee Break

14:45 – 15:30 Product & Innovation Update

15:30 – 16:00 Closing Remarks & Networking

Note: This is an invite-only event and the organizers reserve the right to confirm your registration upon receiving your interest to participate.

