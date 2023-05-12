Coursera Day NYC: The Future of Learning and Work
Join us at Coursera Day NYC, an exclusive event for learning, education, and workforce leaders like you. Connect with top academic, business, and government thought-leaders to tackle today’s most pressing educational and skill training challenges.
- Discover cutting-edge innovations shaping the future of education and work.
- Forge powerful connections and collaborate with peers and Coursera’s executive team.
- Gain actionable insights to drive growth, innovation, and opportunity in your organization.
Come ready to hear new ideas, share challenges, and network with your peers. Express your interest by filling out the form and we will confirm your participation.
Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
Time: 12:00pm – 3:30 pm
Venue: The Lofts at Prince, 177 Prince St, New York, NY 10012
Agenda
11:45 AM: Arrival & check in
12:00 PM: Lunch & roundtable discussion
1:00 PM: Keynote: The Future of Learning and Work with Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO, Coursera
2:00 PM: Panel: Skill Development for a Resilient Workforce with Matt Sigelman, President, Burning Glass Institute
2:45 PM: Networking/rooftop reception
Note: This is an invite-only event and the organizers reserve the right to confirm your registration upon receiving your interest to participate.