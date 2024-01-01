Webinar
The Future of Learning and Work: Investing in Talent to Optimize Returns
A confluence of powerful forces is transforming both the world of work and the ways in which we attract, develop, and retain current and future employees to contribute productively in the workplace. Automation and digital technologies are revolutionizing how business is done across sectors and industries and transforming the fundamental nature of work. Due to these dynamic and unpredictable shifts in the contemporary marketplace, and the unique, emerging needs of the new generational workforce, leaders must now adapt and to focus on virtual management, diversity and culture, communication, cause positioning, and performance management. The accelerated pace of evolution and disruption in the competitive business landscape, particularly post-COVID, invites higher education administrators to consider leveraging new models of learning, collaborating with new partners for learning, and to address gaps in human capital developed by traditional credentials offered by universities being experienced by employers.
This session was part of the April 2021 Coursera Conference, which brought together thousands of leaders from business, education, and government in the shared mission of building a more just world through the power of learning.
Speakers:
Dr. Jason Wingard – Dean Emeritus and Professor of Human Capital Management, Columbia University School of Professional Studies
As a thought leader, Dr. Wingard has published widely on the topic of strategy, learning, and leadership, including his most recent books: Learning to Succeed: Reinventing Corporate Education in a World of Unrelenting Change (2015); and Learning for Life: How Continuous Education Will Keep Us Competitive in the Global Knowledge Economy (2016). His forthcoming book is: The Great Skills Gap: Optimizing the Talent Pipeline for the Future of Work (Stanford University Press, 2020). He is also Senior Contributor for Forbes where he writes about Leadership Strategy.