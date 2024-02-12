Webinar
Navigating the Path to Mastery: Programming for Practical Skill Development
We recently had an exclusive opportunity to virtually interact with Dr. Charles Severance (Dr. Chuck) from the University of Michigan. Dr. Chuck, a distinguished clinical professor at the University of Michigan School of Information, is renowned for his captivating courses in programming, database design, and Web development, some of Coursera's most sought-after offerings.
Watch the on-demand video to unravel the secrets behind mastering essential programming concepts, including Python and C, paving the way for practical skill development and career success.
Event details
Event format: On-demand
Duration: 1 hour
Speaker Details
Charles Severance
Clinical Associate Professor, University of Michigan School of Information
Charles Severance (a.k.a. Dr. Chuck) is a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Michigan School of Information, where he teaches various technology-oriented courses including programming, database design, and Web development. He also teaches the very popular course on Coursera called “Programing for Everybody (Getting Started with Python)”. Dr, Chuck has written a number of books including Using Google App Engine, and Python for Informatics. In the mid-1990s he was the host of Internet:TCI, a national television talk show about the Internet that ran for several years on the TCI cable system. He was long-time a columnist for the IEEE Computer Magazine writing a monthly column called "Computing Conversations" that features video interviews with famous technology leaders and innovators.