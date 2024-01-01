Coursera for Business
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
For Teams
Compare Plans
Request Meeting

How skilled are the employees at your company?

Explore the state of skills in your industry and request a meeting to see how learners at your company measure up.

Request meeting

Download the report

Discover the learning power of your workforce

Maximize impact from the skills, roles, and courses that are popular with your employees.

Request meeting

Download the report

sos illustration

Innovative companies like yours are using Coursera

Challenge

Ericsson needed an efficient way to upskill employees in cybersecurity, cloud computing, AI, machine learning, and business.

Solution

Ericsson partnered with Coursera to close critical skills gaps in these competencies.

Outcome

Ericsson’s employee proficiencies in data science rose to competitive or cutting-edge levels.

ericson case study

Meet some of our 325+ university and industry partners

  • Google
  • AWS
  • ashok-leyland-logo
  • Meta logo
  • Yale University
  • University of Michigan
  • Accenture
  • Imperial College London
  • HEC Paris Logo

Get a comprehensive look at your employees’ skills performance

Request meeting

Download the report