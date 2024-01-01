How skilled are the employees at your company?
Innovative companies like yours are using Coursera
Challenge
Ericsson needed an efficient way to upskill employees in cybersecurity, cloud computing, AI, machine learning, and business.
Solution
Ericsson partnered with Coursera to close critical skills gaps in these competencies.
Outcome
Ericsson’s employee proficiencies in data science rose to competitive or cutting-edge levels.