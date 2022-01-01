Contact sales
Provide tech talent with the tools they need to keep growing.
The Tech Academy from Coursera is the complete skill development solution for technology teams. Upskill your teams with beginner, intermediate, and advanced learning from top companies and experts.

Transform your teams and build career pathways with in-demand skills for everyone

Develop your own talent pipeline

Entry-level technical courses and Professional Certificates help to reskill existing talent into technical roles.

 

Train teams on the latest technology

Learners follow side-by-side instructions in Guided Projects—perfect for learning new software fast.

 

The right skills for today’s tech roles

Deploy the most relevant technical content for every role with SkillSets and job-based content recs.

 

Track and measure skills across teams

Track skill mastery across cloud, ML, data science, cybersecurity skills, and more.

 

Provide learning from industry leaders in cloud, data science, and software engineering

Professor of Computer Science, Stanford University

Senior Cloud Technologist, Amazon Web Services

 

Technical Curriculum Developer, Google Cloud

 

Data Scientist and Developer Advocate, IBM

 

Chief Data Science Officer,
San Diego Supercomputer Center

 

Deploy targeted, job-based learning with SkillSets

Your organization needs a consistent stream of skills to sustain growth and innovation. SkillSets—turnkey, job-based learning programs—can help. Choose from over 300 SkillSets to help your developers, data scientists, and cybersecurity engineers develop in-demand skills from emotional intelligence and leadership to Python and Javascript to GCP, AWS, and Tensorflow.

Help your talent master skills via flexible, hands-on learning

Guided Projects are perfect for learning new software applications quickly. Learners can get hands-on with new tools in cloud desktops, following side-by-side instructions—just like in paired programming.

Measure and track employee skill proficiency

Understand what skills your organization has and identify the gaps to get there. With the Skills Dashboard, you can see the state of skills across your teams today and the impact of your learning investment.

Discover skill strengths and gaps with LevelSet assessments

LevelSets are for learners who want to find the right starting point on their learning journey. Use LevelSets to understand the tech skills already present within your organization such as software engineering, cybersecurity, and cloud, and meaningfully measure the impact of upskilling programs.

The Tech Academy includes 80 SkillSets across roles like software engineer, data engineer, machine learning engineer, and cybersecurity manager

“Our partnership with Coursera gave our [internal] Academy instant scalability, credibility, and it was a wow moment when we shared the perks we made available to participants of our program.”

 

Ankush Agarwal

Director, Advanced Analytics at Exelon

 

Coursera is the global online learning platform that offers anyone, anywhere access to online courses and degrees from world-class universities and companies.

