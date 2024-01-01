$33K
ROI per Coursera learner gained via increased productivity, efficiency, and revenue
Source: IDC x Coursera for Business Impact Study 2020
Leverage the Skills Dashboard to make informed decisions that maximize training effectiveness and advance workforce development goals
Understand Skill Gaps
Access the most comprehensive skill reporting on the market— with over 117 trackable skills across business, technology, and data. Understand Skill Development and Distribution, Skill Mastery, Learner Effort, Industry Benchmarking and more.
Uncover ROI
Drive progress toward your workforce development goals with access to custom skill breakdowns.
Introduce new content to your workforce using insights into the top skills learners are developing.
Benchmark Skills
Identify growth opportunities and understand the competitiveness of your workforce relative to regional peers. Guide resourcing decisions for future workforce investment.
Benchmark learning progress to better understand the training and insights you need to develop your workforce