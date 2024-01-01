Webcast
A Deeper Look at Applied Learning in Action with Capgemini
Take a closer look at transformational learning through the hands-on learning experience of Guided Projects with Capgemini's Head of Learning, Estelle Maione, Coursera's Chief Product Officer, Shravan Goli, and Vice President of Product Management, Namit Yadav. Watch this recorded session from Coursera Conference to learn how Capgemini piloted this learning application to upskill their employees and watch a demonstration on how Guided Projects can help organizations and institutions scale training, accelerate skill development, and save time and cost.
This session was part of the April 2021 Coursera Conference, which brought together thousands of leaders from business, education, and government in the shared mission of building a more just world through the power of learning.
Speakers:
Estelle Maione - Head of Capgemini Group Learning & University Capgemini, Capgemini
Estelle Maione, LSE & Edhec Business School. After 8 years of leading large & complex digital transformation projects in the Education & Health sectors for Capgemini Invent, the consulting arm of Capgemini, she moved into the Capgemini Group HR department as Head of HR transformation for the Group. Since October 2018, Estelle is leading the digital transformation of Capgemini’s learning organization which includes the transformation of its corporate university. The learning transformation is all about being able to onboard, upskill at scale, and support and accelerate career growth.
Shravan Goli - Chief Product Officer, Coursera
Shravan Goli is Coursera's Chief Product Officer and Head of Consumer Revenue. Before joining Coursera, Shravan was at DHI Group Inc. where he initially served as President of Dice, a tech job marketplace, and successfully led the growth strategy and operations for Dice, Dice International, ClearanceJobs, and Slashdot Media. Before that, Shravan served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Dictionary.com where he sparked impressive growth through product innovation. Previously, Shravan was GM for Social Media Business at Slide, Inc. and at Yahoo!, he served as GM for Yahoo! Video and as Head of Products for Yahoo! Finance. Earlier in his career, Shravan was at Microsoft where he started out as an early member of the MSN.com team and led the launch of several MSN services, and subsequently held roles in the home and entertainment division. In addition, he was a co-founder of Corners.in, a content-centric social networking service. Shravan holds an M.B.A. from the University of Washington and an M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Maryland.
Namit Yadav - Vice President of Product Management Coursera, Coursera
Namit Yadav is the General Manager of Rhyme at Coursera. He oversees Coursera’s hands-on guided projects running on Rhyme. Prior to Coursera, Namit was the founder and CEO of Rhyme Softworks LLC, which Coursera acquired in 2019. Previously, he founded an iOS K-12 education app and has held various product management and engineering roles, including at Groupon and Cloudian. He has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee.