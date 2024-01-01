Coursera for Business
Webcast

Invest in the Best: Creating a culture of learning to drive competitive advantage

Description:

A culture of learning can be the difference between accelerating business outcomes and digital transformation or stagnation. However, as Learning and Development professionals know, this culture can often be difficult to build.

Watch this recorded session from Coursera Conference 2022 as Jennie Drimmer, Senior Regional Sales Director at Coursera, and Bartosz Zieleźnik, Head of Online Learning at Prosus, discuss how they’ve adapted to the changing role of learning and development, their experiences with building a culture of learning, and how they’re investing in their workforce to maintain a competitive edge.

In this session, you will:

  • Explore how the learning and development role has evolved
  • Discuss the challenges of building a culture of learning and how to overcome them
  • Identify the skills needed to build a learning-driving team
  • Learn how to use data to influence and lead

Speakers including:

Jennie Drimmer

Senior Regional Director, EMEA, Coursera for Business

Bartos Zieleznik

Head of online Learning, Prosus

