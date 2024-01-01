Webcast
Skills-First Product Experiences
Watch this recorded session to learn about Coursera's enterprise features, SkillSets, and the advantages of the skills-first approach. You’ll go deeper into the SkillSets experience and see it from both the learner and administrator perspectives. You’ll also get a sneak peek at upcoming Coursera for Business releases.
This session was part of the April 2021 Coursera Conference, which brought together thousands of leaders from business, education, and government in the shared mission of building a more just world through the power of learning.
Speakers:
Shwetabh Mittal - Senior Director of Product Management, Coursera
Shwetabh Mittal is Senior Director of Product Management at Coursera, where he is responsible for changing the way Businesses, Governments and Universities utilize Coursera to develop talent and the skills required for constantly changing skills landscape and economy. Before joining Coursera, Shwetabh worked at LinkedIn where he led Product and Sales organizations for the company’s fast growth marketing business. Prior to LinkedIn, Shwetabh was a Senior Manager in the Corporate Strategy team at EMC/VMware working with the executive team to lead global corporate strategy, corporate development and operational transformation initiatives. Shwetabh holds an M.B.A. in Finance and Strategy from Cornell University and an undergraduate degree from Delhi College of Engineering
Ravneet Dhaliwal - Product Manager, Coursera
Ravneet Dhaliwal is a Product Manager at Coursera responsible for creating skills first products across business lines. As part of the Skills Graph team, Ravneet leads product development for skill and role-based learning paths, skill assessments and skill-based recommendations. Prior to joining Coursera, Ravneet worked at Deloitte Consulting helping clients drive digital transformation and sustainable growth.