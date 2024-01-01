Webcast
How to Prepare Your Company for the Skills of the Future
Join Vidya Krishnan, Chief Learning Officer at Ericsson, and Kyle Clark, Skills Transformation at Coursera, in this recorded session, as they share a framework to help you identify which skills are needed in your organization to power ongoing growth, productivity, and competitiveness. Learn about best practices and offer insights on how to implement strategic skill development programs to drive learning innovation at the company level.
This session was part of the April 2021 Coursera Conference, which brought together thousands of leaders from business, education, and government in the shared mission of building a more just world through the power of learning.
Speakers:
Vidya Krishnan – Chief Learning Officer, Ericsson
Vidya Krishnan is the Chief Learning Officer of Ericsson, leading Ericsson’s Global Learning and Development team as part of Ericsson’s Global People organization, and amplified by an incredible extended community of learning leaders across the company. Vidya and her team have responsibility for transforming capability creation for every one of Ericsson’s 95,000+ people in over 180 countries around the world. Ericsson is empowering an intelligent, sustainable, and connected world by enabling the full value of connectivity—and lifelong learning and leadership are vital to success.
Kyle Clark – Senior Skills Transformation Consultant, Coursera
Kyle Clark is a Senior Skills Transformation Consultant supporting Coursera’s enterprise customers in Europe and Africa. He works with businesses and governments on skill development, particularly in the context of digital transformation. Prior to Coursera, Kyle managed a deep technology startup program at UC Berkeley. He previously co-led an education and workforce development initiative, Higher Expectations, and he started his career as a management consultant in Accenture’s Strategy group. He received an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley Haas School of Business and his BA in History and Policy Studies from Rice University.