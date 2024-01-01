Webcast
The State of Global Skills 2022: Investing in Skills Development
Description:
This webinar dives deep into the Coursera Global Skills Report 2022. It discusses what you need to know about skills development and how to build an inclusive and competitive workforce. With data from over 100 million learners from more than 100 countries, the Coursera Global Skills Report 2022 offers a comprehensive look at the most in-demand skills around the world.
You’ll gain detailed insights into skill-based education and discover how workers can be more productive with the right skills, as you hear from Coursera’s Senior Skills Transformation Consultant Nicole Amaral and Senior Solution Consultant Yousef Tuqan Tuqan. Whether you’re in workforce development, business, or higher education, this is sure to be a valuable conversation.
Watch the webinar on-demand to learn:
- How skills development has changed during the pandemic — and which changes are expected to last
- How countries around the world have enacted policies that develop a more skilled workforce
- Which are the most in-demand skills, and how to use regional and global skills data to drive strategic planning
Featured Speaker:
Nicole Amaral
Senior Skills Transformation Consultant at Coursera
Yousef Tuqan
Senior Solution Consultant