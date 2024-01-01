Coursera for Campus
E-book

How to Build Resilient Teaching Models: Best Practices

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, colleges and universities must develop resilient teaching models: robust, flexible teaching models that facilitate learning experiences designed to be adaptable to fluctuating conditions and disruptions.

In consultation with Duke University and the University of Michigan, Coursera has published a whitepaper on the best practices universities should develop to deliver high-quality student experiences and measurable learning outcomes across all learning modalities: in-person, online, or blended.

Read “Building the future of higher education: Best practices for resilient teaching” to discover:

  • Key components of the most common resilient teaching models
  • Four tips to design resilient teaching models
  • Ideas for building a more student-centered and inclusive future of higher education
