Case Study
Mapúa University Partners with Coursera and Rises to Top 6% of Universities in the World
Mapúa University leadership outlined a primary goal to become a top global university, improving its ranking on the world stage. The university partnered with Coursera to offer life-long learning, faculty upskilling and research opportunities, and improve graduate employability.
Supported by its partnership with Coursera, Mapúa University is a high performer in teaching, research, and industry-specific coursework with a global perspective.
Mapúa’s estimates now show that it ranks among the global top six percent of universities in the world and it has broken into the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2023. Notably, Mapúa is only one of four universities in the Philippines to achieve World University Rankings from THE.
By offering Coursera to its students and faculty, Mapúa University has:
- Seen recognition as top 6% of universities worldwide
- Moved up to #4 in university rankings in the Philippines
- 80% of Mapúa curriculum supported by Coursera
To learn more about how embedding Coursera into its curriculum enabled Mapúa University to become a top-ranked global university, read the full case study.