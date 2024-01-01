Campus Spotlight
Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas
Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas (UPC) is working closely with Coursera to incorporate online content into their for-credit offerings in order to accelerate their digital transformation in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as provide students with a better, more global, learning experience and satisfy market needs.
Read the campus spotlight to learn about Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas’ three-stage approach to deploying for-credit online learning with Coursera for Campus.