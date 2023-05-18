Coursera Day India: The Future of Learning and Work
Join us at Coursera Day in association with IIT-Bombay, an exclusive event for learning, education, and workforce leaders. Connect with top academic, business, and government thought-leaders to discuss, debate and collaborate on the most pressing issues facing the future of learning and work.
- Discover cutting-edge innovations shaping the future of education and work.
- Forge powerful connections and collaborate with peers and Coursera’s executive team.
- Gain actionable insights to drive growth, innovation, and opportunity in your organization.
Details
Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
Time: 10:30 am to 4:30 PM
Venue: Victor Menezes Convention Centre (VMCC), IIT Bombay, Powai
Agenda
10:30 AM: Networking and breakfast
11:00 AM: Welcome Address
11:10 AM: Coursera Plenary – Shravan Goli, Chief Operating Officer, Coursera
12:15 PM: Panel – Building “learner first” programs that drive skills and outcomes
1:00 PM: Lunch
2:15 PM: Panel – Digital Upskilling: Navigating Rapid Change to Stay Ahead
3:00 PM: Panel - Improving Graduate Job Outcomes with Industry Micro-credentials
4:00 PM: Closing Remarks – Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, Coursera India & APAC
Note: This is an invite-only event and the organizers reserve the right to confirm your registration upon receiving your interest to participate.
Speakers
Shravan Goli
Chief Operating Officer, Coursera
Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar
Pro Chancellor at Symbiosis International University
Dr C Jayakumar
EVP & Head – Corporate Human Resources (CHRO) at Larsen & Toubro
Raghav Gupta
Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Coursera