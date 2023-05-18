Coursera for Campus
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
Compare Plans
Contact Us

CD23-Logo V2-01-300x140

Coursera Day India: The Future of Learning and Work

Join us at Coursera Day in association with IIT-Bombay, an exclusive event for learning, education, and workforce leaders. Connect with top academic, business, and government thought-leaders to discuss, debate and collaborate on the most pressing issues facing the future of learning and work.

  • Discover cutting-edge innovations shaping the future of education and work.
  • Forge powerful connections and collaborate with peers and Coursera’s executive team.
  • Gain actionable insights to drive growth, innovation, and opportunity in your organization.

Details

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 4:30 PM

Venue: Victor Menezes Convention Centre (VMCC), IIT Bombay, Powai

Agenda

10:30 AM: Networking and breakfast

11:00 AM: Welcome Address

11:10 AM: Coursera Plenary – Shravan Goli, Chief Operating Officer, Coursera

12:15 PM: Panel – Building “learner first” programs that drive skills and outcomes

1:00 PM: Lunch

2:15 PM: Panel – Digital Upskilling: Navigating Rapid Change to Stay Ahead

3:00 PM: Panel - Improving Graduate Job Outcomes with Industry Micro-credentials

4:00 PM: Closing Remarks – Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, Coursera India & APAC

Note: This is an invite-only event and the organizers reserve the right to confirm your registration upon receiving your interest to participate.

Speakers

Shravan Goli

Chief Operating Officer, Coursera

Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar

Pro Chancellor at Symbiosis International University

Dr C Jayakumar

EVP & Head – Corporate Human Resources (CHRO) at Larsen & Toubro

Raghav Gupta

Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Coursera

Loading...