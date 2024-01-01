E-book
The Campus Guide to Modernizing and Scaling Your Curriculum
For many universities, online learning and blended classrooms will continue to play a central role in education for the foreseeable future, resulting from pre-existing trends and pandemic-related developments in higher education.
The Campus Guide to Modernizing and Scaling Your Curriculum presents practical strategies from 11 universities worldwide for integrating online content into your curriculum and offering it for-credit. By removing the requirement for students and faculty to be on-campus to engage in for-credit learning, universities can now serve more students while using their existing resources. This can help reduce costs, drive enrollment, and drive student employability.
Download the report to:
- Learn the entire process for integrating content on Coursera into your curriculum and offering online content for credit.
- Explore how specific universities are leveraging online content and offering it for credit as either standalone or blended offerings.
- Discover strategies for how to drive engagement and skill development for students and faculty.