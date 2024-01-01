E-book
The Campus Guide to Delivering For-Credit Online Learning
For many universities, online learning will continue to play a central role in education for the foreseeable future, resulting from pre-existing trends and pandemic-related developments in higher education.
The Campus Guide to Delivering For-Credit Online Learning offers best practices for adopting online learning as a long-term resource by integrating online content in for-credit educational offerings. Find out how 11 universities around the globe are implementing for-credit online learning programs by leveraging Coursera for Campus.
Download the report to:
- Gain helpful insights into the entire process of delivering for-credit online learning
- Learn how top universities are incorporating online content as standalone or blended for-credit offerings
- Discover how to drive engagement and skill development for students and faculty alike