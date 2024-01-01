Coursera for Campus
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
Compare Plans
Contact Us

E-book

The Campus Guide to Delivering For-Credit Online Learning

For many universities, online learning will continue to play a central role in education for the foreseeable future, resulting from pre-existing trends and pandemic-related developments in higher education.

The Campus Guide to Delivering For-Credit Online Learning offers best practices for adopting online learning as a long-term resource by integrating online content in for-credit educational offerings. Find out how 11 universities around the globe are implementing for-credit online learning programs by leveraging Coursera for Campus.

Download the report to:

  • Gain helpful insights into the entire process of delivering for-credit online learning
  • Learn how top universities are incorporating online content as standalone or blended for-credit offerings
  • Discover how to drive engagement and skill development for students and faculty alike

Loading...