Navigating the Future of Higher Education: An Executive Roundtable
Join this exclusive roundtable of academic leaders, hosted by Coursera’s CEO Jeff Maggioncalda. Engage in a timely discussion on the emerging trends and challenges in higher education. We'll deliberate on pivotal questions such as:
- How can we bridge the gap between employer needs and graduate skills effectively?
- What role should micro-credentials play in a student's academic journey?
- How is AI redefining the learning landscape and what ethical considerations should guide its use?
This event is by invite only, and spots are limited. Secure your spot now.
Event Details:
Format: Live
Duration: 60 minutes
Date & Time: April 30, 9am IST/11:30am SGT
Speaker
Jeff Maggioncalda
CEO of Coursera