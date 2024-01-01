Coursera for Campus
Event

SACSCOC 2023 Annual Meeting: Breakfast Club

Private school leaders explore industry micro-credentials

Join your fellow private institution peers for a special workshop session hosted over breakfast on Monday, December 4, during the 2023 SACSCOC Annual Conference.

Come listen to exciting case-study presentations on implementing industry micro-credentials to curricula, featuring Dr. Elizabeth Robertson-Hornsby, Assistant Professor and UL System Online Teaching & Learning Content Expert, of Southeastern Louisiana University.

In this session, we will:

  • Discuss the value of industry micro-credentials from student and hiring manager perspectives.
  • Demonstrate how to integrate credentials from industry leaders like IBM, Google, and Meta into curricula and navigate SACS requirements.
  • Hear how private institutions are supporting employability for students by integrating micro-credentials in areas like data science, cybersecurity, marketing, and more.
  • Explore Southeastern Louisiana University’s unique framework for mapping a variety of other industry micro-credentials into curriculum.
  • Learn how to apply the strategies and framework to get micro-credentials accredited and implemented at your institution.

Capacity is limited, so save your spot today!

Details

Date: Monday, December 4

Time: 7:30 - 8:30 am

Location: Canary 2

Breakfast is included.

