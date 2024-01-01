Event
SACSCOC 2023 Annual Meeting: Breakfast Club
Private school leaders explore industry micro-credentials
Join your fellow private institution peers for a special workshop session hosted over breakfast on Monday, December 4, during the 2023 SACSCOC Annual Conference.
Come listen to exciting case-study presentations on implementing industry micro-credentials to curricula, featuring Dr. Elizabeth Robertson-Hornsby, Assistant Professor and UL System Online Teaching & Learning Content Expert, of Southeastern Louisiana University.
In this session, we will:
- Discuss the value of industry micro-credentials from student and hiring manager perspectives.
- Demonstrate how to integrate credentials from industry leaders like IBM, Google, and Meta into curricula and navigate SACS requirements.
- Hear how private institutions are supporting employability for students by integrating micro-credentials in areas like data science, cybersecurity, marketing, and more.
- Explore Southeastern Louisiana University’s unique framework for mapping a variety of other industry micro-credentials into curriculum.
- Learn how to apply the strategies and framework to get micro-credentials accredited and implemented at your institution.
Capacity is limited, so save your spot today!
Details
Date: Monday, December 4
Time: 7:30 - 8:30 am
Location: Canary 2
Breakfast is included.