Fireside Chat – Higher Education’s Opportunity to Lead Economic Growth
The trifecta of a changing economy, an evolution of the workplace, and the need for new skills pathways provides a unique opportunity for colleges and universities to integrate in-demand skills development and lifelong learning to their core educational mission of teaching and learning.
Join higher education leaders from the University of Oklahoma, Emsi Burning Glass, and Coursera for an engaging fireside chat about how education institutions can support student employability to help drive economic recovery and reduce unemployment.
In this on-demand webinar you'll learn how your university or college can:
- Align skills development with market needs to drive employability and economic recovery
- Redesign the learning pathway to improve student access, affordability and career success
- Embrace partnerships to amplify the impact of higher education and support workforce development
Speakers
Dr. Martha Banz
Dean of Professional and Continuing Studies at University of Oklahoma
Melissa Archer
Director of WorkSooner Program at University of Oklahoma
Bledi Taska
EVP & Chief Economist at Emsi Burning Glass
Juliana Guaqueta
Skills Transformation Advisor at Coursera