Webcast

Bridging the Employability Gap

Hear from 3 institutions from around the world that are successfully preparing students for an evolving workforce. See how their team is addressing challenges and increasing student employability by developing job-relevant curricula, enabling workforce pathways, and forging industry partnerships. This session was part of the April 2021 Coursera Conference, which brought together thousands of leaders from business, education, and government in the shared mission of building a more just world through the power of learning.

Speakers:

Anthony Tattersall

Vice President of Europe, Middle East & Africa at Coursera

Dr. Reynaldo B. Vea

President and CEO at Mapua University

Bálint Bachmann

Rector at Budapest Metropolitan University

Paul Aylin

Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at the School of Public Health at Imperial College London

