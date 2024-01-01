Webcast
Bridging the Employability Gap
Hear from 3 institutions from around the world that are successfully preparing students for an evolving workforce. See how their team is addressing challenges and increasing student employability by developing job-relevant curricula, enabling workforce pathways, and forging industry partnerships. This session was part of the April 2021 Coursera Conference, which brought together thousands of leaders from business, education, and government in the shared mission of building a more just world through the power of learning.
Speakers:
Anthony Tattersall
Vice President of Europe, Middle East & Africa at Coursera
Dr. Reynaldo B. Vea
President and CEO at Mapua University
Bálint Bachmann
Rector at Budapest Metropolitan University
Paul Aylin
Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at the School of Public Health at Imperial College London