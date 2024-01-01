Case Study
Philippines Department of Science and Technology builds a high-impact, low-cost employee upskilling program
The Philippines was hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, causing widespread unemployment within industries such as farming, construction, and transportation. The government joined the Coursera for Workforce Recovery (C4WR) initiative to re-train thousands of citizens with digital skills and certifications. Based on the success of C4WR, the Philippines Department of Science and Technology built its employee upskilling program on Coursera.
By offering Coursera to citizens and employees, the Philippines government and the Philippines Department of Science and Technology has seen:
- 52% of unemployed citizens found employment
- 45% of currently employed learners were promoted
- 75% said Coursera helped them perform better at work
- Nearly 100% of participants wanted to continue learning with Coursera
Read the full case study to learn more.