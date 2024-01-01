e-Book
A 4-Step Guide to Maximizing Success From Your Technology Investments
A 4-step Guide to Maximizing Success From Your Technology Investments explores how to empower your government employees with a robust learning and training program that drives adoption. Download the eBook to understand the four fundamental pillars of technical training:
- Establish foundational knowledge
- Link foundation and hands-on practice
- Approach instruction that caters to all skill levels
- Build custom solutions unique to the organization