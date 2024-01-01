Coursera for Government
A 4-Step Guide to Maximizing Success From Your Technology Investments

A 4-step Guide to Maximizing Success From Your Technology Investments explores how to empower your government employees with a robust learning and training program that drives adoption. Download the eBook to understand the four fundamental pillars of technical training:

  • Establish foundational knowledge
  • Link foundation and hands-on practice
  • Approach instruction that caters to all skill levels
  • Build custom solutions unique to the organization

