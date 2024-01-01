Coursera for Business
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
For Teams
Compare Plans
Contact Sales

Drive continuous learning with 5-10 minute videos

Give employees access to nearly 200,000 short videos and lessons from leading companies and universities so they can quickly learn new skills.

Contact Sales

Upskilling a small team?

Check out Coursera for Teams

80%
of employees learning through Coursera for Business need to learn something specific in the next 1-4 weeks to advance their work
Source: Coursera user research, December 2021

Direct-Access Learning

Offer short-form content

Give employees quick access to video lectures so they can quickly learn what they need to, when they need to. No enrollment required.

Man with daughter studying

World-Class Content

Learn from the world’s leading brands and experts

Help employees get the skills they need on the job with Coursera Clips for business, tech, data, leadership, and soft skills, authored by leading, trusted industry experts.

Man taking course on a laptop

Deeper Skills

Chart the path to more, specialized skills

Encourage continued learning and skill development with easily digestible videos and lessons presented in the context of fuller courses

Contact us to get started
Woman outside studying on laptop

Drive continuous learning with 5-10 minute videos

Contact salesCompare plans

Upskilling a small team?

Check out Coursera for Teams