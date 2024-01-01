Experience custom course creation at scale
Course Builder is an AI-assisted authoring tool that empowers you to easily produce custom courses using world-class content from participating partners. You'll be guided through auto-generating a course outline, adding company-specific materials, blending modules from leading experts, and more. Course Builder's flexibility and expert content makes it simple to add context, deepen relevance, drive productivity, and meet unique business needs.
ENHANCE LEARNING EXPERIENCES
Add expertise and context to your courses
Meet your mission-critical learning needs with world-class content from participating industry and academic Coursera Partners.
- Add organization-specific content alongside experts from Coursera’s catalog
- Blend expert courses, items, or modules into a custom course
CUSTOMIZE LEARNING AT SCALE
Develop and launch custom courses with ease
Give your learning team the flexibility to create and tailor content for all career levels and job roles.
- Produce new private courses specific to business needs, with invite-only access
- Build assessments with editable AI-generated questions
ACCELERATE CONTENT CREATION
Increase productivity without additional resources
Streamline how your team builds, maintains, and updates learning resources.
- Auto-generate outlines, descriptions, and learning objectives based on author inputs
- Review relevant content from Coursera’s catalog
Start creating company-relevant custom courses fueled by expert content today
Contact us for a demo to learn how you can:
- Create custom courses with world-class content from leading industry and academic experts
- Launch custom courses that scale
- Increase productivity to meet learning goals without additional resources