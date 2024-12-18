Boost student employability with Google Professional Certificates
Google Professional Certificates provide world-class, industry-recognized skills training that can help enhance employability for high-growth jobs.
New! Enable your learners to explore the right career path with Career Academy from Coursera. In addition to the Certificates, Career Academy drives skill mastery through hands-on learning, using real-world tools with Guided Projects.
Help prepare students for in-demand jobs
Google Professional Certificates on Coursera provide world-class, industry-recognized skills training that can help enhance employability for high-growth jobs.
- Help students master the latest tools, technologies, and techniques and gain essential applied skills with hands-on labs and interactive assessments.
- Provide free access to certificate programs designed and taught by Google employees who are experts in data analytics, IT support, project management, and user experience (UX) design.
- Boost learning outcomes with skill development data at the learner level. Track student progress with online gradebook at the cohort or individual levels.
Deliver high-quality, online learning at scale
Leverage the power of the scalable Coursera for Campus platform to deliver high-quality, online learning. The platform offers comprehensive academic integrity features and the ability to track student progress at both individual and cohort levels, and students can learn at their pace and on their schedules with mobile and offline access.
Google Professional Certificates
Students will learn how to collect, transform, and organize data in order to help make informed business decisions.
Students will learn how to attract and engage people online, grow customer loyalty, and build successful e-commerce stores.
For learners familiar with basic IT concepts, this advanced program builds on those foundations.
Students will learn the fundamentals of operating systems and networking, and how to troubleshoot problems.
Students will learn to successfully start, plan, and execute a project using both traditional and agile project management approaches.
Students will learn the foundations of UX design, how to conduct user research, and design prototypes in tools like Figma and Adobe XD.
Frequently asked questions
Institutions should sign up at the administrator level. Students should not individually sign up.
You’ll have access as soon as your account is validated.
No. This offer is limited to one administrator per community college who is granted free licenses for students.
- Coursera will initiate a process to validate that your submission meets our eligibility requirements.
- Once your institution is approved, access will be granted
Yes, existing customers are eligible for free access to Google Professional Certificates. Please contact your customer service manager for more information.
This opportunity is currently only available to institutions in the United States.
The Coursera for Campus Basic plan is designed for university and college decision-makers to provide unlimited Guided Projects and one free course per student per year for their institution. An institution may subscribe to both the free Coursera for Campus Basic plan and free access to Google Professional Certificates simultaneously.
Students can sign up directly for the Coursera for Campus Student plan, whereas only community colleges can sign up directly for free access to Google Professional Certificate programs. Students can only enroll in these certificate programs if their institution has a valid registration.
After signing up, you will have access to Google Professional Certificates until December 18, 2024.
We currently support Blackboard, Canvas, Moodle and D2L . If you have a different LMS, we suggest using the Coursera platform.
LMS Integration can take 6-8 weeks to complete once the process begins.