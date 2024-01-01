Deliver seamless learning
Bring continuity to the learning experience with Coursera APIs. Integrate with leading LMS and LXP solutions, intranets, and human capital management (HCM) and business intelligence (BI) systems.
Establish the ROI of learning
Use the Coursera skills API to baseline learning ROI
Customize the learning experience
Showcase content aligned to your learner needs
Track engagement
View learner activity and progress
Streamline access
Manage user licensing and access to content and provide single-sign-on (SSO) to Coursera
We partner with leading providers
We integrate directly with over 30 popular LMS and LXP providers, including 9 featured partners that offer pre-configured turnkey content listing and reporting solutions. With our Enterprise Solutions Architects team, we can help you implement nearly any integration with custom-scoped projects.
Degreed is an upskilling platform that connects learning to opportunities. We integrate everything people use to learn and build their careers.
Workday Learning enables your organization to easily manage employee development, and includes comprehensive capabilities for managing, delivering, and tracking all types of learning.
LinkedIn Learning Hub gives learners a single, easy-to-use platform to discover all learning content, including LMS content.
Skillsoft Percipio is an intelligent learning platform that delivers an immersive learning experience.
Canvas is the trusted, open-source learning management system (LMS). With a full suite of cloud-based learning tools, Canvas simplifies teaching and learning by connecting the most frequently used digital tools in one place.
Moodle is a learning platform designed to provide educators, administrators, and learners with a single robust, secure, and integrated system to create personalized learning environments.
Blackboard is a leading provider of enterprise technology and innovative solutions that improve the experience of millions of students and learners around the world every day.
EdCast by Cornerstone is an AI-powered knowledge cloud for unified discovery, personalized learning, and knowledge management across the enterprise.
SAP SuccessFactors provides cloud-based HCM software that helps businesses align strategy with objectives and manage people performance to ensure execution and results.
Join Coursera’s Technology Partner Ecosystem
Integrate your company’s technology and build cutting-edge user experiences with Coursera’s world-class offerings and learning data
