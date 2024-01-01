Coursera for Business
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
For Teams
Compare Plans
Contact Sales

Connect Coursera to your learning platforms

Integrate Coursera into your learning management system (LMS) or learning experience platform (LXP) to meet learners where they work.

Partner with us

Why integrate

Maximize learning value

Streamline access to world-class content, track and measure learner progress from your LMS/LXP, and increase the effectiveness of your learning investments.

Partner with us
Why Integrations

Deliver seamless learning

Bring continuity to the learning experience with Coursera APIs. Integrate with leading LMS and LXP solutions, intranets, and human capital management (HCM) and business intelligence (BI) systems.

Icon Presentation

Establish the ROI of learning

Use the Coursera skills API to baseline learning ROI

Icon Website

Customize the learning experience

Showcase content aligned to your learner needs

How Icon

Track engagement

View learner activity and progress

Icon Teams

Streamline access

Manage user licensing and access to content and provide single-sign-on (SSO) to Coursera

We partner with leading providers

We integrate directly with over 30 popular LMS and LXP providers, including 9 featured partners that offer pre-configured turnkey content listing and reporting solutions. With our Enterprise Solutions Architects team, we can help you implement nearly any integration with custom-scoped projects.

Degreed

Degreed is an upskilling platform that connects learning to opportunities. We integrate everything people use to learn and build their careers.

Workday

Workday Learning enables your organization to easily manage employee development, and includes comprehensive capabilities for managing, delivering, and tracking all types of learning.

LinkedIn Learning

LinkedIn Learning Hub gives learners a single, easy-to-use platform to discover all learning content, including LMS content.

Skillsoft Percipio

Skillsoft Percipio is an intelligent learning platform that delivers an immersive learning experience.

Canvas

Canvas is the trusted, open-source learning management system (LMS). With a full suite of cloud-based learning tools, Canvas simplifies teaching and learning by connecting the most frequently used digital tools in one place.

Moodle

Moodle is a learning platform designed to provide educators, administrators, and learners with a single robust, secure, and integrated system to create personalized learning environments.

Blackboard

Blackboard is a leading provider of enterprise technology and innovative solutions that improve the experience of millions of students and learners around the world every day.

EdCast by Cornerstone

EdCast by Cornerstone is an AI-powered knowledge cloud for unified discovery, personalized learning, and knowledge management across the enterprise.

SAP SuccessFactors

SAP SuccessFactors provides cloud-based HCM software that helps businesses align strategy with objectives and manage people performance to ensure execution and results.

partners-merged

Join Coursera’s Technology Partner Ecosystem

Integrate your company’s technology and build cutting-edge user experiences with Coursera’s world-class offerings and learning data

  • Integrate Coursera data and content from your learning, talent, HCM, or work systems
  • Track learner engagement, insights, and progress all in one place
  • Create a seamless login experience for learners using SSO (SAML 2.0)
  • Bring continuity to the learning experience with Coursera APIs

Loading...