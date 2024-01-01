Why Coursera

Upskill any level and thrive through change
Prepare your employees for Generative AI and other tech accelerations with job-aligned skills, data-driven insights, and trusted content and credentials.
Leaders at 3,800+ companies develop their talent with Coursera
Enhance your adaptability
Leverage our skill-based content and trusted credentials to create a skilled and agile company that can harness emerging technology and succeed through any change.
Close skill gaps
Use role-based assessments and industry benchmarks to see your skill gaps. Curate your own content experiences or use collections.
Develop talent
Strengthen tech, data, and leadership skills across your business, from entry-level talent to your C-suite.
Retain talent
Offer professional development opportunities to keep your employees engaged, advance their careers, and facilitate internal mobility.
Retrain talent
Prepare employees impacted by emerging technology for their next position in your company.
Develop job-aligned skills
Deliver relevant content for any role, career stage, and learning style. Progress through short Clips, hands-on projects, immersive experiences, courses, and Professional Certificates along your desired skill path.
The feedback we hear from employees about Coursera Academies is positive because they’re not just finishing a class and printing a certificate—they’re progressing toward career advancement.
Make data-driven decisions
Use our comprehensive metrics and industry insights to inform, measure, and assess your talent development strategy. Demonstrate every employee’s progress using our real-time, verified performance data.
With a greater understanding of what AI can do through Coursera coursework, engineers can think of new ways to incorporate Adobe’s AI and machine learning technology into our products and bring new features to customers faster.
Deliver trusted content and credentials
Enhance learning outcomes with world-class content and trusted credentials from 325+ leading companies and universities. Our instructional design experts ensure that each piece of content promotes effective learning.
The Coursera courses helped me to build a variety of skills in Data Science in a considerably short period. The added bonus is knowing you are gaining this knowledge and credentials from the world’s top universities.
Let’s talk about upskilling any level
Connect with our team to learn how you can prepare your business for rapid change.
WEBINAR: The Fastest-Growing Job Skills of 2024
Explore the key trends shaping the evolving skills landscape.
Navigating Change with an L&D Strategy That Works
Get the five-step learning strategy for navigating change
The Job Skills of 2024 Report
Uncover the fastest-growing skills driving employee productivity.