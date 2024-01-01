Why Coursera

Coursera for Business
Upskill any level and thrive through change

Prepare your employees for Generative AI and other tech accelerations with job-aligned skills, data-driven insights, and trusted content and credentials.

24%
Reduction in training costs
38%
Higher employee retention
25%
Increase in productivity

Enhance your adaptability

Leverage our skill-based content and trusted credentials to create a skilled and agile company that can harness emerging technology and succeed through any change.

In-Demand Skills

Close skill gaps

Use role-based assessments and industry benchmarks to see your skill gaps. Curate your own content experiences or use collections.

World-Class Content

Develop talent

Strengthen tech, data, and leadership skills across your business, from entry-level talent to your C-suite.

Master new skills

Retain talent

Offer professional development opportunities to keep your employees engaged, advance their careers, and facilitate internal mobility.

Actionable Insights

Retrain talent

Prepare employees impacted by emerging technology for their next position in your company.

Develop job-aligned skills

Deliver relevant content for any role, career stage, and learning style. Progress through short Clips, hands-on projects, immersive experiences, courses, and Professional Certificates along your desired skill path.

The feedback we hear from employees about Coursera Academies is positive because they’re not just finishing a class and printing a certificate—they’re progressing toward career advancement.

Bartosz Z.
Head of Online Learning
Make data-driven decisions

Use our comprehensive metrics and industry insights to inform, measure, and assess your talent development strategy. Demonstrate every employee’s progress using our real-time, verified performance data.

With a greater understanding of what AI can do through Coursera coursework, engineers can think of new ways to incorporate Adobe’s AI and machine learning technology into our products and bring new features to customers faster.

Tim C.
Senior Director of Applied Machine Learning
Measurement and benchmarking

Deliver trusted content and credentials

Enhance learning outcomes with world-class content and trusted credentials from 325+ leading companies and universities. Our instructional design experts ensure that each piece of content promotes effective learning.

The Coursera courses helped me to build a variety of skills in Data Science in a considerably short period. The added bonus is knowing you are gaining this knowledge and credentials from the world’s top universities.

Nadeesha S.E.
Unit Manager, Business Intelligence Analytics
