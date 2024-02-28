Create and launch custom courses at scale
Course Builder is an AI-assisted authoring tool that empowers faculty to easily produce custom courses using world-class content from participating industry and academic Coursera partners. Whether you want to blend modules from leading experts or add your own institution-specific materials, Course Builder offers unmatched flexibility—helping you strengthen relevance, save time, and deliver quality learning tailored to your unique needs.
ENHANCE LEARNING EXPERIENCES
Add guest lecturers and context to your courses
Deliver custom learning experiences with relevant content from participating industry and academic partners
- Add university-specific content alongside experts from Coursera’s catalog
- Blend expert courses, items, or modules into a custom course
CUSTOMIZE LEARNING AT SCALE
Develop tailored content for the evolving needs of students
Give your faculty the flexibility to create and customize content on Coursera
- Develop new private courses, tailored to specific needs and available only to invited learners
- Build assessments with editable AI-generated questions
ACCELERATE CONTENT CREATION
Save your faculty time and effort
Streamline how your team builds, maintains, and updates learning resources
- Auto-generate suggestions based on author inputs, such as outlines, descriptions, and learning objectives
- Review relevant content from Coursera’s catalog with AI-assisted recommendations
Course Builder streamlines curriculum design, enriches students’ educational journey with content from world-class experts, and equips them with the skills needed to tackle global challenges, affirming our commitment to innovation and academic excellence.
Strategically embed world-class expertise into your courses today
Contact us for a demo to learn how you can:
- Add guest lecturers and context to your courses
- Launch custom courses that scale
- Save your faculty time and effort