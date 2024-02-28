Coursera for Campus
Bridge gaps by embedding world-class expertise

Empower your faculty with time-saving authoring tools that keep your course materials relevant and up-to-date with Course Builder

  • Add guest lecturers and context to your courses
  • Launch custom courses that scale
  • Save your faculty time and effort
88%
of pilot participants who launched a course were satisfied by the experience
95%
of learner respondents said they were satisfied with the courses created during the pilot

Create and launch custom courses at scale

Course Builder is an AI-assisted authoring tool that empowers faculty to easily produce custom courses using world-class content from participating industry and academic Coursera partners. Whether you want to blend modules from leading experts or add your own institution-specific materials, Course Builder offers unmatched flexibility—helping you strengthen relevance, save time, and deliver quality learning tailored to your unique needs.

ENHANCE LEARNING EXPERIENCES

Add guest lecturers and context to your courses

Deliver custom learning experiences with relevant content from participating industry and academic partners

  • Add university-specific content alongside experts from Coursera’s catalog
  • Blend expert courses, items, or modules into a custom course
CUSTOMIZE LEARNING AT SCALE

Develop tailored content for the evolving needs of students

Give your faculty the flexibility to create and customize content on Coursera

  • Develop new private courses, tailored to specific needs and available only to invited learners
  • Build assessments with editable AI-generated questions
ACCELERATE CONTENT CREATION

Save your faculty time and effort

Streamline how your team builds, maintains, and updates learning resources

  • Auto-generate suggestions based on author inputs, such as outlines, descriptions, and learning objectives
  • Review relevant content from Coursera’s catalog with AI-assisted recommendations
Jessica Vlasica

Course Builder streamlines curriculum design, enriches students’ educational journey with content from world-class experts, and equips them with the skills needed to tackle global challenges, affirming our commitment to innovation and academic excellence.

Jessica Vlasica
Manager of Learning Environment Design
Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC)

Strategically embed world-class expertise into your courses today

Contact us for a demo to learn how you can:

