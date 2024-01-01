Coursera for Government
Equip your workforce for entry-level digital jobs

Prepare citizens and government employees for entry-level digital jobs with Professional Certificates from Google, Meta, IBM, and other leading companies. No experience or college degree is required to enroll.

97M
new digital jobs will be created globally by 2026
World Economic Forum, The Future of Jobs Report 2020

Provide training from the world’s leading companies

Professional Certificates

Offer valuable credentials from industry leaders

Provide access to 20+ Professional Certificates from leading companies including Google, Meta, and IBM and empower job seekers to prepare for entry-level roles in areas such as Data Analytics, Software Development, IT Operations, and Sales.

Data Analyst

Skills Acquired

  • Probability & Statistics
  • Data Visualization
  • Data Analysis

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Foundations: Data, Data Everywhere
  • Ask Questions to Make Data-Driven Decisions
  • Excel Basis for Data Analysis

IT Support Specialist

Skills Acquired

  • Computer Networking
  • Operating Systems
  • Security Engineering

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Technical Support Fundamentals
  • Introduction to Hardware and Operating Systems
  • IT Security: Defense against the digital dark arts

Project Manager

Skills Acquired

  • Innovation
  • Business Leadership
  • Communication
  • Project Planning

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Foundations of Project Management
  • Project Initiation: Starting a Successful Project
  • Agile Project Management

Hands-On Learning

Provide training for the latest digital tools

Help job seekers learn new technology skills with side-by-side interactive tutorials that teach highly relevant digital tools. Examples include:

  • Using Basic Formulas and Functions in Microsoft Excel
  • Get Started with Tableau
  • Create a Landing Page using Mailchimp
Hands-on Learning

Career Discovery

Provide career path guidance

Guide job seekers’ understanding of entry-level roles with insights into common job titles, skill requirements, and regionalized salaries

Develop talent so your industries can thrive

Let’s work together to prepare job seekers for critical digital roles within your economy

