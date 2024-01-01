Coursera for Government
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
For Teams
Contact Sales

Drive continuous learning with 5-10 minute videos

Give your workforce access to nearly 200,000 short videos and lessons from leading companies and universities so they can quickly learn new skills.

Contact Sales
80%
of learners need to learn something specific in the next 1-4 weeks to advance their work
Source: Coursera user research, December 2021

Direct-Access Learning

Offer short-form content

Give your workforce instant access to video lectures so they can quickly learn what they need to, when they need to. No enrollment required.

Direct access learning

Top Instruction

Learn from the world’s leading brands and experts

Help your workforce develop the skills they need on the job with Coursera Clips for data, tech, leadership, and human skills, authored by trusted industry experts.

Coursera for Government Partners

Deeper Skills

Chart the path to more skills and specializations

Encourage continued learning and skill development with easily digestible videos and lessons presented in the context of fuller courses

Contact us to get started
Deeper skills

Drive continuous learning with 5-10 minute videos

Let’s work together to build measurable, deep, and enduring skills for your organization

Contact sales