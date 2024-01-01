Coursera for Government
Build your digital transformation on data

Develop foundational data roles to fortify your organization with a data-literate workforce. Drive faster, better decisions with the Data & Analytics Academy.

55%
of CEOs believe that a lack of key skills hinders the ability to innovate.
Source: PwC Global CEO Survey, 2020

Why Data Skills?

Increase efficiency and innovation

Build foundational data literacy for your workforce. Upskill data teams with expert-level training in ML, AI and other emergent fields.

Projects are a demonstration of competency, because they bring application to life… When you can apply it, it sticks better

Sonia M.
Learning Strategist
Why Data

In-demand Data Skills

Build a data-informed organization

Deliver results and stay competitive with beginner and advanced level content, including 30+ LevelSet assessments to measure baseline skills and 60+ SkillSets to drive data proficiency across the entire organization.

Data Analysis for Everyone

Skills Acquired

  • Probability & Statistics
  • Data Visualization
  • Data Analysis

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Excel Basics for Everyone
  • Statistics for Data Science with Python
  • Introduction to Predictive Modeling

In Partnership With

  • University of Minnesota
  • Duke University
  • Google leader logo
  • Rutgers logo

AI Basics for Everyone

Skills Acquired

  • Machine Learning
  • Data Management
  • General Statistics

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Tools for Data Science
  • Accounting Data Analytics
  • Predictive Modeling and Analytics

In Partnership With

  • Rutgers logo
  • University of Colorado Boulder
  • University of Michigan
  • illinios

Data Visualization for Everyone

Skills Acquired

  • Data Visualization
  • Data Visualization Software
  • Storytelling

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Introduction to Data Analytics
  • Data Visualization with Python
  • Data Visualization with R

In Partnership With

  • Google leader logo
  • Duke University
  • University of California Irvine Course Logo

Expert Instruction

Learn from top data professors and business leaders

Access world-class learning experiences delivered by leading instructors and industry experts.

Andrew Ng

Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University

Charles Severance

Clinical Associate Professor, University of Michigan School of Information

Jana Schaich Borg

Assistant Research Professor and Neuroscientists, Duke University

Scott Rixner

Professor of Computer Science,  Rice University

Ilkay Altintas

Chief Data Science Officer, San Diego Supercomputer Center

Hands-On Learning

Engage learners with interactive data training

Help your workforce quickly learn new data skills with side-by-side, interactive tutorials covering highly relevant data skills and tools. Example tutorials include:

  • Data Visualization in Google Slides
  • Creating a Python Application using MySQL
  • Intro to Time Series Analysis in R
Explore hands-on learning
Hands on learning

Measurement and Benchmarking

Track the success of your learning investment

Understand how well your workforce is acquiring the data skills it needs, and build stronger competitive intelligence by understanding how your learners’ skill profiles compare against your organization or region.

Measurement and benchmarking

Increase innovation and results with data

Collaborate with Coursera to build a data-proficient workforce

