Job Skills of 2023 Report
Discover the fastest-growing job skills for businesses, governments, and higher education institutions.
Explore the fastest-growing human and digital skills for 2023 and understand which skills you can prioritize to drive sustainable economic growth and build a competitive workforce.
This report draws on data specifically from Coursera’s 4 million enterprise learners across 3,000 businesses, 3,600 higher education institutions, and governments in over 100 countries.
Download the report to:
- Uncover the fastest-growing skills organizations can prioritize developing to drive productivity, effectiveness, and employability
- Learn how micro-credentials are gaining popularity and providing learners with in-demand skills and relevant experience
- Discover how to build a framework for strategic skills development and measurement
