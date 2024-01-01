Why Leadership Skills?
Develop the leaders your country needs
Create leadership at all levels to improve service delivery, drive digital transformation, and increase the effectiveness of your organization.
In-Demand Human Skills
Help new and seasoned leaders gain essential skills
Strengthen your organization’s leadership skills with access to on-demand training through SkillSets - turnkey, job-based learning programs.
Adapting Communication Style for Everyone
- Business Communication
- Adaptability
- Writing
- Social Media
- Business Psychology
Grow employee skills with recommended courses
- Ask Questions to Make Data-Driven Decisions
- Adaptability and Resilience
- Identifying, Attracting and Growing Your Digital Audience
Data-driven Storytelling for Everyone
- Data Analysis
- Storytelling
- Business Communication
- Strategy, Data Visualization
Grow employee skills with recommended courses
- Presentations: Speaking so that People Listen
- Storytelling and Influencing: Communicate with Impact
- Work Smarter with Microsoft Excel
Emotional Intelligence for Everyone
- Emotional Intelligence
- Leadership and Management
Grow employee skills with recommended courses
- Modern Supervisor Skills
- Critical Thinking Skills for the Professional
- Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects
Expert Instruction
Learn from top professors and global leaders
Access world-class learning experiences delivered by top professors and industry experts.
Michael Useem
Professor Emeritus of Management at University of Pennsylvania
Laurie Santos
Professor of Psychology
Michael Barger
Co-founder JetBlue, and Professor of Management and Organization
Amane Dannouni
Managing Director and Partner
Laurence Lehmann Ortega
Professor of Strategic Management
Hands-On Learning
Engage your organization with interactive training
Help your workforce learn new leadership skills faster with side-by-side, interactive tutorials covering highly relevant leadership skills and tools. Example tutorials include:
- Hiring and Retaining Top Talent for People Managers
- Set the Right Strategy with BCG Matrix
- Change Leadership: Developing Strategic Gap Analysis in Miro