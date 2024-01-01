Coursera for Government
Build leaders across your workforce

Develop an organization that innovates and inspires with the Leadership Academy from Coursera.

2nd
Leadership development is the 2nd highest of 32 priorities indicated by HR professionals.
88%
of HR professionals cited leadership development as a top priority for business success

Why Leadership Skills?

Develop the leaders your country needs

Create leadership at all levels to improve service delivery, drive digital transformation, and increase the effectiveness of your organization.

In-Demand Human Skills

Help new and seasoned leaders gain essential skills

Strengthen your organization’s leadership skills with access to on-demand training through SkillSets - turnkey, job-based learning programs.

Adapting Communication Style for Everyone

Skills Acquired

  • Business Communication
  • Adaptability
  • Writing
  • Social Media
  • Business Psychology

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Ask Questions to Make Data-Driven Decisions
  • Adaptability and Resilience
  • Identifying, Attracting and Growing Your Digital Audience

In Partnership With

  • University of California Irvine Course Logo
  • Google leader logo
  • Georgia Institute of Technology
  • Goldman Sachs
  • Institute of Certified Professional Managers

Data-driven Storytelling for Everyone

Skills Acquired

  • Data Analysis
  • Storytelling
  • Business Communication
  • Strategy, Data Visualization

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Presentations: Speaking so that People Listen
  • Storytelling and Influencing: Communicate with Impact
  • Work Smarter with Microsoft Excel

In Partnership With

  • Microsoft
  • ashok-leyland-logo
  • Wesleyan University

Emotional Intelligence for Everyone

Skills Acquired

  • Emotional Intelligence
  • Leadership and Management

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Modern Supervisor Skills
  • Critical Thinking Skills for the Professional
  • Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects

In Partnership With

  • Deep Teaching Solutions
  • Institute of Certified Professional Managers
  • HEC Paris logo
  • Rice University
  • University of Michigan

Expert Instruction

Learn from top professors and global leaders

Access world-class learning experiences delivered by top professors and industry experts.

Michael Useem

Professor Emeritus of Management at University of Pennsylvania

Laurie Santos

Professor of Psychology

Michael Barger

Co-founder JetBlue, and Professor of Management and Organization

Amane Dannouni

Managing Director and Partner

Laurence Lehmann Ortega

Professor of Strategic Management

Hands-On Learning

Engage your organization with interactive training

Help your workforce learn new leadership skills faster with side-by-side, interactive tutorials covering highly relevant leadership skills and tools. Example tutorials include:

  • Hiring and Retaining Top Talent for People Managers
  • Set the Right Strategy with BCG Matrix
  • Change Leadership: Developing Strategic Gap Analysis in Miro
Measuring and Benchmarking

Track your organization’s learning progress

Understand your workforce’s development in communication, storytelling, and coaching, and discover how your workforce’s skill profiles compare against organizations in your region.

Develop leaders from within your workforce

Help your public sector employees grow stronger leadership skills

