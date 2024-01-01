Webinar
Crash Course on Digital Transformation and Reskilling for Federal Agencies
Federal agencies urgently need to reskill employees in new technologies to accelerate modernization efforts, strengthen the workforce, and make the most of data to advance the mission and service delivery.
How can Federal agencies rise to the challenge of reskilling rapidly and efficiently at scale, while re-imagining work and government services?
In this recorded webcast, listen to an insightful discussion between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Defense Acquisition University, and Coursera on how Federal agencies are using data to power their mission and drive outcomes.
Speakers:
- Sachiko A. Kuwabara, PhD MA, Director, Risk Management and Operational Integrity, Division of Emergency Operations at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- David Pearson, Center Director for Engineering and Technology at Defense Acquisition University
- Mary Tobin, Account Director at MeriTalk
- Emily Glassberg Sands, Vice President, Data Science at Coursera