Webinar
Building Degree Success with Stackability - Stories from the Field
Adam Fein, Vice President for Digital Strategy and Innovation at University North Texas, Jane Wall, Faculty Director of Master of Science in Data Science at University of Colorado Boulder and Tawnya Means, Assistant Dean for Educational Innovation and Chief Learning Officer at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign share clear studies of stackability at work. During the session, moderated by Quentin McAndrew, Academic Strategist at Coursera, we discussed what stackability means, and how these universities deployed successful stackable degree programs to serve students and support degree outcomes. Plus, we share key findings from a recent degree learner pathway analysis.