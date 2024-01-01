Webinar
Delivering Institutional Value and Rigor with Industry Certificates
Take a deep dive into successful degree pathways with Jill Coleman, Associate Dean of the College of Sciences and Humanities and Professor of Geography and Meteorology at Ball State University, Rav Ahuja, Program Director, Skills Network Content & Partnerships at IBM, and Sam Brenton, Director of Online Learning at the University of London. You will learn about their unique educational philosophies and work styles, collaboration preferences, and their shared focus on providing a high-quality student experience and achieving desired degree and career outcomes.