Webinar
Deploying Industry Certificates for University and Community Resilience
Ken Christensen, Provost at Illinois Institute of Technology, Lydia Riley, Chief of Staff, Office of Academic Affairs at University of Texas System, Peter Stokes, Managing Director at Huron Consulting Group, and Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera explore the rigor and educational philosophy behind their programs, with an emphasis on how to deploy short-form content effectively to meet community needs and drive institutional economic health while also providing value and real-world skills to students.