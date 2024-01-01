Webinar
Exploring Research and Learner Outcomes Driven by Industry Certificates
Learn from Scott Cederbaum, VP of Degree Marketing, Mariana Bighetti, Business Content Strategy Manager, Kenton de Kirby, Sr. Content Strategy Manager and Natasha Sachs, Director of University Partnerships at Coursera about the latest learner research, developed in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, that will provide actionable insights on urgent workforce needs. You'll also hear about Coursera's global efforts to achieve credit recommendation for high-value industry content.