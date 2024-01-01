Webinar
Student Voices - How to Navigate The Era of Learner-First Degrees
What happens when you ask 110 million learners globally what they want in a degree? Is it possible to meet their needs and build sustainable university programs? The answer may surprise you. Watch the on-demand session with Coursera’s academic strategist, Quentin McAndrew, who presents our latest research on our learners and speaks to a panel of actual Coursera learners from University of Colorado Boulder, the University of London and the University of North Texas about their experience with online education and what drives the choices they make.