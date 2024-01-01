Webinar
It’s a Learner-First Market
Watch the data-driven conversation with Quentin McAndrew, Academic Strategist, Scott Cederbaum, Vice President of Degree Marketing, and Kenton de Kirby, Senior Degree Strategist about Coursera’s latest learner research and what those findings mean for universities seeking to attract new learners to their online programs. You'll learn the specifics of program recruitment and design and gain actionable insights from our latest learner outreach and programmatic results.