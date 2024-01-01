Webinar
Performance-Based Admissions - How to Reach More Learners
In late 2019, the University of Colorado at Boulder –an AAU, Research I institution– announced its application-free Master of Science in Electrical Engineering program with performance-based admissions (PBA). The next year, program enrollments have grew by 30 percent.
With the trend now gaining momentum, join an esteemed panel of PBA pioneers from CU Boulder shares their inspiration for implementing the practice, highlights from their recent learner research that demonstrates the value of PBA, and stories about the PBA experience from learner, staff and faculty perspectives.