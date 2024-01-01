Webinar
Understanding the Global Higher Education Audience and How to Unlock It
As online access provides learners with a plethora of educational choices, more universities are embracing a global mindset to attract new students and expand their educational impact. The international higher education space is changing rapidly and competition for learners has never been more fierce. Watch the in-depth conversation with leaders from Georgetown University, West Virginia University, and University of Leeds to learn about the strategies these well-known universities deployed to conquer the challenges of today’s market and take their brands to the next level.