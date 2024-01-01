Case Study
Axiata boosts analytics skills to build a future-ready workforce with Coursera
As the telecom industry is transforming at an accelerated pace, companies like Axiata are nurturing a future-ready workforce in order to stay ahead of the competition. Axiata partnered with Coursera for Business to deep skill its talent in critical analytical skills with the objective of developing in-house data professionals who are now leading data science, AI and ML projects for the company.
Read this case study to know how Axiata is transforming its talent to become a data-first company.